Japan logs 2.65 tril. yen current account surplus in March

Newsfrom Japan

Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.65 trillion yen ($24 billion) in March, marking the 81st straight month of black ink, the Finance Ministry said Thursday. Among key components, the country had a goods trade surplus of 983.1 billion yen and a services trade deficit of 47.1 billion yen, according to the ministry's preliminary report. Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, registered a surplus of 2.05 trillion yen. For fiscal 2020 through March, the country logged a current account surplus of 18.20 trillion yen.