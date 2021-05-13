Major U.S. fuel pipeline resumes operation after cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

A major U.S. fuel pipeline resumed operation on Wednesday after its shutdown in the wake of a ransomware attack that led consumers in affected areas to hoard gasoline in response to shortages. Colonial Pipeline Co., which transports around 45 percent of all fuel consumed on the U.S. East Coast, announced last weekend that it had been hit by a cyberattack. Its main pipelines have since remained offline. The company said in a press release Wednesday that it initiated the pipeline's restart at around 5 p.m. "Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain t...