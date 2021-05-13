Baseball: Darvish goes 4 innings, Caratini hits grand slam for Padres

Newsfrom Japan

San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish went four innings and allowed one unearned run in a no-decision Wednesday as his team beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3. In Game 1 of a seven-inning doubleheader at Coors Field, Darvish was pulled in favor of a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning after giving up just two hits with two strikeouts and one walk in a 76-pitch outing. Colorado took a 1-0 lead off Darvish in the first on a Trevor Story run-scoring single. Colorado starter Jon Gray (4-3) cruised through the first four innings, but he ran himself into trouble in the fifth. Gray issued an intentional w...