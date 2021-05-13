Industrial drone developer ACSL to form joint venture in India

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese drone developer Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. will establish a joint venture to manufacture and sell drones for industrial use in India. Tokyo-based ACSL will have a 49 percent stake in the $1 million venture with Indian local startup Aeroarc Pte. Ltd., which will own the remaining 51 percent. ACSL said the necessary procedures for the launch of ACSL India Pte. Ltd. are scheduled to be completed by June. The new venture will be located in New Delhi and will manufacture industrial drones developed by ACSL for sale through Aeroarc's networks. Post-sale services will be unde...