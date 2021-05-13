Nikkei ends at 4-month low on U.S. inflation fears, COVID-19 worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei stock index dropped for the third straight day Thursday to close at its lowest level in four months on rising concerns over U.S. inflation and the continued spread of coronavirus variants in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 699.50 points, or 2.49 percent, from Wednesday at 27,448.01, its lowest finish since Jan. 6. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 28.91 points, or 1.54 percent, lower at 1,849.04. Decliners were led by precision instrument, information and communication and electric appliance issues.