14 of Japan 33 sectors log red ink or saw lower profits in FY 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Fourteen of 33 sectors in Japan were in the red or saw profits decline in the business year through March, a tally showed Thursday, highlighting a growing earnings divergence between manufacturers and nonmanufacturers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Based on earnings results released by listed Japanese companies on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, land and air transport were the two sectors deep in the red with 940.5 billion yen ($8.6 billion) and 688.0 billion yen, respectively, according to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. which compiled the data. In air transport, ANA Holdings Inc....