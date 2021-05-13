Suzuki's FY 2020 net profit up 9.1% as India, Japan sales improve

Newsfrom Japan

Suzuki Motor Corp. said Thursday its group net profit in fiscal 2020 rose 9.1 percent to 146.42 billion yen ($1.33 billion) from a year earlier, thanks to a pickup in vehicle sales in its key Japanese and Indian markets from July onward. But Suzuki's overall sales for the year through March fell 8.9 percent to 3.18 trillion yen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Japanese firm withheld its earnings estimates for the current business year, citing uncertainty over the outlook stemming from surging infections in India. "In India, 80 percent of our stores have been unable to operate, and we are als...