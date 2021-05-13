Baseball: Sands homer lifts Tigers over Dragons in pitchers' duel

Newsfrom Japan

Jerry Sands broke a 1-1 eighth-inning tie with his ninth home run, lifting the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers to a 2-1 win over the Chunichi Dragons on Thursday. Tigers' starter Takumi Akiyama allowed one run over seven innings after he pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam in the top of the seventh at Koshien Stadium outside Osaka. The hosts scratched out the tying run in the bottom of the seventh against Dragons starter Yariel Rodriguez, who was making his season debut. After a two-out walk, pinch-runner Takahiro Kumagai stole second and scored Koji Chikamoto's bouncing single through t...