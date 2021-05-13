Large-scale power outages occur throughout Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

A malfunction at a power generation facility in Taiwan's southern city of Kaohsiung on Thursday caused large-scale power outages in various parts of Taiwan. In addition to the Kaohsiung government's electricity supply being cut off, there were outages in parts of Taipei City and New Taipei City in the north, where police officers took charge of traffic control as traffic lights had stopped functioning. President Tsai Ing-wen called on citizens to react calmly, while saying "We are urgently repairing and recovering." Taiwan's Central News Agency reported that the incident was sparked by the mal...