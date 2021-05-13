Samsung to invest over $150 bil. for logic chips, foundry by 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Samsung Electronics Co. of South Korea announced Sunday its plans to invest 171 trillion won ($151 billion) through 2030 in the semiconductor business, excluding memory chips that handle storage for devices like smartphones. The company said the plan represents an increase of 38 trillion won from its previous commitment of 133 trillion won announced in April 2019, and is expected to help it reach its goal of becoming the world leader in logic chips, the computational brain used for tasks like artificial intelligence and data processing, within the next decade. Samsung Electronics is already th...