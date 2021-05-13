BOJ chief says no set rule for ETF buying as part of monetary easing

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Thursday there is no set rule for the central bank's purchases of exchange-traded funds as part of its large-scale monetary easing, as speculation is rife about when the bank may enter the stock market which has fallen sharply this week. Kuroda, however, declined to elaborate on conditions under which the central bank may enter the market for ETF purchases, telling an upper house budget committee that giving out such information could potentially affect stock trading. The BOJ has not purchased ETFs recently despite the Nikkei Stock Average's loss of ...