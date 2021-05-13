Defense Ministry mulls potentially costly design for 2 new Aegis ships

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Defense Ministry is considering a multihull design for two new naval vessels equipped with Aegis missile interceptor systems, ruling party members said Thursday, an idea that could raise the costs higher than initially projected. Multihull vessels are less susceptible to wave action, according to documents handed out by Defense Ministry officials during a briefing with Liberal Democratic Party defense policymakers. Such a design would be more suitable than a standard monohull one for vessels equipped with the Aegis system to intercept ballistic missiles in rough seas. It is estimated t...