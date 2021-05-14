Biden rules out Russia gov't involvement in pipeline cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

President Joe Biden on Thursday ruled out the Russian government's involvement in a cyberattack that led to a temporary shutdown of a major U.S. pipeline, while saying the hackers behind the attack are likely based in Russia. "We do not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack. But we do have strong reason to believe that criminals who did the attack are living in Russia," Biden said at the White House. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Monday it had determined the ransomware group DarkSide was responsible for the compromise of the Colonial Pipeline Co. networks, an in...