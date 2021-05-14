U.S. vows to back Australia against China's economic coercion

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday vowed to support Australia in its effort to push back against China's economic coercion, while highlighting Washington's ties with Canberra through shared values such as democracy and the rule of law. "The United States will not leave Australia alone on the field, or maybe I should say, alone on the pitch, in the face of economic coercion by China," Blinken said at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne in Washington. "We have each other's backs so we can face threats and challenges from a position of collective ...