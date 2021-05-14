Main events scheduled for May 17-23

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May 17-23: May 17 (Mon) -- Supreme Court to hand down rulings on four damages claims by former construction workers and their bereaved families against the state and asbestos fiber manufacturers for causing health problems such as lung cancer, mesothelioma. May 18 (Tues) -- Cabinet Office to release preliminary data for January-March gross domestic product. May 19 (Wed) -- Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry to release revised industrial production index for March. -- Japan Tourism Agency to release number of foreigners visiting Japan in April. May 20 (T...