Tokyo stocks rise sharply in morning after 3-day plunge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Friday morning as investors bought shares on dips after the Nikkei index dropped more than 7 percent in the past three days. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 492.89 points, or 1.80 percent, from Thursday to 27,940.90. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 28.80 points, or 1.56 percent, at 1,877.84. Gainers were led by precision instrument, consumer credit and mining issues.