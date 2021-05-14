Tennis: Nishikori defeated by Zverev in Italian Open 3rd round

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Kei Nishikori squandered an early lead and went down in three sets to Germany's Alexander Zverev in the men's singles third round at the Italian Open on Thursday. World No. 6 and sixth seed Zverev dug himself out of a hole to finish off the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and set up a clash with third-ranked Rafael Nadal in the French Open tune-up event played in the Foro Italico stadium in Rome. "He was taking more chances towards the end and to me it felt like he was making all his shots," the world No. 45-ranked Nishikori said. "I think I lost today because I couldn't keep my focus," he added. ...