Tokyo stocks end sharply higher on dip-buying after 3-day sell-off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks benefited from an overnight rebound on Wall Street and ended sharply higher Friday as investors scooped up shares sold during the Nikkei index's loss of more than 7 percent in its three-day losing streak through the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 636.46 points, or 2.32 percent, from Friday at 28,084.47. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 34.38 points, or 1.86 percent, higher at 1,883.42. Gainers were led by precision instrument, consumer credit and land transportation issues.