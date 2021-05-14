U.S. pipeline hackers claim responsibility for Toshiba data breach

Newsfrom Japan

A group of Russian hackers blamed for the shutdown of a major U.S. fuel pipeline posted a statement online Friday claiming to have stolen confidential information from a Toshiba Corp. group company. Ransomware group DarkSide declared on the dark web that it had stolen over 740 gigabytes of confidential data from Toshiba Tec Corp.'s base in France. The company has admitted that a European subsidiary has been the target of a cyberattack, saying it is highly probable that information was leaked. The data breach is said to include information on products and personnel, with computers believed to b...