Singapore bans dining-in as coronavirus cases rise

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore said Friday it will tighten coronavirus restrictions again from Sunday amid an increase in locally transmitted cases, including a ban on dining-in at restaurants and gatherings of more than two. The city-state is on heightened alert after the discovery of several infection clusters over the past few weeks, including at least 46 cases found linked to Changi Airport. Under the measure to last until June 13, work-from-home will be the default mode, while access to movie theaters, shopping malls and commercial events will be limited further. Currently, gatherings of up to five people are...