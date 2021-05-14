Toshiba receives no fresh buyout offer since CVC's in April

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. said Friday it has not received any fresh buyout proposals after British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners offered to take the Japanese industrial conglomerate private in early April. Toshiba President and CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa, speaking in an online press conference on the company's fiscal 2020 earnings results, said the board will discuss any offers if they are "detailed and feasible." Some existing major shareholders including activist funds have pushed Toshiba to consider the possibility of taking the company private to await new buyout plans. The British equity firm l...