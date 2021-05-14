Chip crunch to reduce Mazda global output by 100,000 units in FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Mazda Motor Corp. said Friday it expects chip shortages to reduce its global production by 100,000 vehicles in the current fiscal year, equivalent to 8 percent of last year's output. Nevertheless, the carmaker plans to limit the reduction in shipments in the year through March 2022 to 70,000 vehicles by making use of inventories, Managing Executive Officer Tetsuya Fujimoto said in a telephone conference on the automaker's latest earnings. Of the 100,000 vehicles, Mazda expects an output cut of 14,000 vehicles in April and 10,000 in May, following a combined production cut of 10,000 vehicles in...