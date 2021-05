Newsfrom Japan

Japan has signed a contract with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. to receive additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine for 25 million people by September, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Friday. The double-dose vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE is the only approved COVID-19 vaccine in the country so far. Under the agreement, Japan will receive 50 million doses, Tamura said.