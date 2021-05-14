Baseball: Tigers' Aoyagi shuts down Giants to win pitchers' duel

Newsfrom Japan

Koyo Aoyagi allowed a third-inning run, but no more over seven innings and his teammates scored twice in the fourth to make him a winner as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers beat the Yomiuri Giants 2-1 on Friday. Aoyagi (3-2) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five at Tokyo Dome. With one out in the third, the right-handed side-armer allowed a hit and two walks to load the bases, allowing a run to score on cleanup hitter Kazuma Okamoto's sacrifice fly. Aoyagi got out of the jam by retiring new import Justin Smoak, who had two of the Giants' six hits. The Tigers, however...