Japanese-style pubs report losses but sales at fast-food chains soar

The Japanese restaurant sector has reported divergent results in their latest earnings as a drop in the number of people dining out amid the coronavirus pandemic hit Japanese-style "izakaya" pub operators hard, while takeout demand boosted fast-food chains. Pub operator Watami Co. on Friday reported a loss of 11.59 billion yen ($105 million) in the business year ended March, as the government requested restaurants to shorten hours for serving alcohol and close early as part of anti-virus measures during the year. "If the current situation continues, we expect red ink of 5 billion to 6 billion ...
