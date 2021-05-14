Taiwan's Apple Daily newspaper to discontinue paper edition

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong-based media group Next Digital Ltd. said Friday it will stop publishing the print edition of its newspaper in Taiwan, Taiwan Apple Daily, on Tuesday, citing a sharp fall in ad revenue amid a worsening situation in Hong Kong. Taiwan Apple Daily will continue to be accessible online, it said. Next Digital will continue to publish the outspoken Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong. Taiwan Apple Daily was launched on May 2, 2003, by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, who is the founder of Next Digital. As a prominent pro-democracy activist, Lai has drawn special scrutiny from Beijing, prompt...