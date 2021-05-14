H.K. freezes media mogul Lai's assets over national security law

Newsfrom Japan

The Hong Kong government said Friday it has frozen assets belonging to media mogul Jimmy Lai in relation to his alleged breaches of the national security law. The government's Security Bureau said in a statement that subject to the freeze are Lai's holding of shares in Next Digital Ltd. -- the media group founded by Lai that publishes the outspoken Apple Daily newspaper -- and property in the bank accounts of three companies held by him. A prominent anti-China, pro-democracy activist, Lai has drawn special scrutiny from Beijing. He is currently serving a 14-month prison sentence over his invol...