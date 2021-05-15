Japanese restaurant owner shot to death in Mexico

Newsfrom Japan

A 43-year-old Japanese restaurant owner was shot to death in Mexico on Thursday in what appears to be a robbery-murder case, local media reported. The Japanese man, whose name is believed to be Taro Yoshida, was found dead at a ramen noodle restaurant in the city of Tijuana in northwestern Mexico. His colleague discovered the body Thursday morning after noticing the security camera had been broken and a door was left half-open. The reports said Yoshida was shot in the head and chest and collapsed into a chair on the second floor of the restaurant. Cash totaling over 100,000 yen ($910) was stol...