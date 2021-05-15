China's imports of Japanese cosmetics keep rising on high quality

Newsfrom Japan

Demand for Japanese cosmetics in China has continued to rise despite fewer opportunities to go out amid the coronavirus pandemic as local consumers apparently appreciate their quality, with Tokyo retaining the top supplier status in terms of value in 2020. China's imports of cosmetics from Japan in 2020 soared more than 30 percent from the previous year to about $4.3 billion, surpassing $3.3 billion from South Korea and other major suppliers such as France and the United States, according to the Japan External Trade Organization. In terms of import value, Japan overtook South Korea and ranked ...