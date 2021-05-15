60% feel it is hard to raise children in Japan: gov't survey

Newsfrom Japan

A total of 61.1 percent of people in Japan believe it is hard to raise children in the country, according to a recent government survey, which highlighted a perception of insufficient support for parenting compared with other nations. In contrast, overwhelming majorities in Sweden, France and Germany said in the survey conducted by Japan's Cabinet Office that it was easy to raise children in those countries. While 38.3 percent of the 2,500 people aged 20 to 49 in Japan said they felt childrearing in the country was easy, figures of 97.1 percent in Sweden, 82.0 percent in France and 77.0 percen...