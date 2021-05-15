Baseball: Ohtani ties AL home run lead in Angels' loss to Red Sox

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani launched his first career home run over the famed Green Monster at Boston's Fenway Park, but the Los Angeles Angels came up short Friday in a tight 4-3 contest against the Red Sox. Looking fresh after an off day on Thursday, the Angels' two-way star went deep in the sixth inning of the American League clash, sending a 1-1 breaking ball from Boston starter Nick Pivetta into the second row above the towering left field wall. The giant solo shot to the opposite field was Ohtani's 11th home run of the season, tying him with Cleveland's Jose Ramiez for the AL lead and leaving him one ...