Basketball: Hachimura scores 14 as Wizards clinch play-in berth

Rui Hachimura scored 14 points Friday to help the Washington Wizards outgun the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105 and clinch an NBA playoff play-in tournament berth with one game remaining in the regular season. The second-year forward from Japan shot 7-from-15 as part of a balanced Washington offensive effort that included 21 points from Russell Westbrook, 17 from Davis Bertans and 14 from Robin Lopez. The victory at Washington's Capital One Arena guaranteed the Wizards will finish no worse than 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, while they can improve to as high as eighth. The play-in tourn...