Soccer: Grampus ease past S-Pulse as manager Ficcadenti returns

Newsfrom Japan

Winger Mateus hit a brace as Nagoya Grampus cruised to a 3-0 win away to Shimizu S-Pulse in the J-League first division on Saturday, as manager Massimo Ficcadenti made a winning return following a four-game absence due to COVID-19 infection. Second-place Grampus lost three of their four games without their Italian boss on the bench -- the first two against league-leaders Kawasaki Frontale -- to fall 10 points off the pace. But they were back to their solid best against Shimizu, now without a win in eight games. "The players showed with their performance that we're making a new start from today...