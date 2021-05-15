Baseball: Yoshida beats Tanaka as Buffaloes knock off Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Masataka Yoshida turned Masahiro Tanaka's impressive start on its head with a come-from-behind three-run homer that lifted the Orix Buffaloes to a 4-3 win over the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles on Saturday. Tanaka (2-3) cruised through the first five innings but surrendered back-to-back one-out sixth-inning singles to Shuhei Fukuda and Yuma Mune to bring up Yoshida, the Buffaloes' most productive hitter. Yoshida put a good swing on a 1-0 two-seam fastball and his high fly to left field just barely carried over the fence at Hotto Motto Field Kobe for his eighth home run and a 3-2 Orix l...