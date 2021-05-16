Luxembourg firm aims to spur music royalties investment in Japan

A Luxembourg startup that runs a platform for investing in music royalties is looking to expand into Japan through a tie-up with the country's first royalties transaction brokerage. ANote Music Sarl said it hopes its partnership with Tokyo-based Royalty Bank, announced in April, will spur royalty investments for Japanese music catalogues and other assets, including a rapidly growing comics and animation market that alone generates around 3.7 billion euros ($4.5 billion) a year. "This is a huge milestone for ANote Music as we take the next step in our continued global expansion," Marzio F. Sche...
