Soccer: Endo scores for Stuttgart, Frankfurt miss out on vital points

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Wataru Endo helped Stuttgart secure a 2-1 win away to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, netting his third goal of the season in the second half of the Bundesliga clash. With the hosts having taken the lead before halftime, Endo equalized with a curling effort from outside the box in the 72nd minute at Monchengladbach's Borussia-Park. Sasa Kalajdzic struck the winner five minutes later for Stuttgart, who climbed to ninth in the standings with the victory. Elsewhere in the German top flight, Makoto Hasebe and Daichi Kamada saw their hopes of a Champions League berth take a h...