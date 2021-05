CORRECTED: Main events scheduled for Monday, May 17

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, May 17: -- Supreme Court to hand down rulings at 3 p.m. on four damages claims by former construction workers and their bereaved families against the state and asbestos fiber manufacturers for causing health problems such as lung cancer, mesothelioma. -- Defense Ministry to start receiving reservations for coronavirus vaccines for elderly at large-scale vaccination centers to be located in Tokyo and Osaka and staffed by Self-Defense Forces doctors and nurses.