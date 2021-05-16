Soccer: Kawasaki beat Sapporo, set new record for undefeated streak

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki Frontale extended their lead atop the standings and set a new J-League first-division record for consecutive games unbeaten Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Consadole Sapporo following goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Yu Kobayashi. The reigning champions have stayed undefeated for 22 league games stretching back to last season, eclipsing the 21-game stand by then J1 side Omiya Ardija across the 2012 and 2013 campaigns. Mitoma, who has emerged as an early favorite for league MVP, netted his seventh goal of the season in the 49th minute at Kawasaki's Todoroki Stadium. The 23-year-old winger ma...