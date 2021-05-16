Baseball: Flame-throwing teen Sasaki strikes out five in debut

Newsfrom Japan

Lotte Marines rookie Roki Sasaki made his long-awaited debut on Sunday, striking out five in five innings while allowing four runs in a 6-6 Pacific League tie with the Seibu Lions. Sasaki, one of the big prizes in Nippon Professional Baseball's 2019 draft, showed the lively crowd of 12,918 on hand at Chiba's Zozo Marine Stadium a fastball that touched 154 kilometers (95.7 miles) per hour. The 19-year-old who did not appear in any games with the first team or farm in 2020, left the game with a 6-4 lead. He allowed six hits and walked two. Two of the runs scored off him were unearned. Sasaki cam...