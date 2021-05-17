Tokyo stocks mixed as gains locked in, fears ease over U.S. yields

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Monday, as investors locked in gains while concerns eased about rises in U.S. Treasury yields. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 7.08 points, or 0.03 percent, from Friday to 28,077.39. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 5.79 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,889.21. Gainers were led by air transportation, real estate and land transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.42-46 yen compared with 109.30-40 yen in New York and 109.38-39 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. The eu...