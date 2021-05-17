Japan wholesale prices climbs 3.6% in April, sharpest in over 6 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's wholesale prices climbed 3.6 percent in April from a year earlier, the sharpest increase in over six years, as oil and commodity prices rose in line with a recovery by the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of Japan said Monday. The prices of goods traded between companies rose for the second straight month, posting the largest on-year gain since September 2014. They marked a revised 1.2 percent rise in March, the first increase in 13 months. By item, prices for oil and coal products jumped 39.3 percent due to higher crude oil prices, reflecting a recovery from pande...