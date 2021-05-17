Tokyo stocks sink in morning on continued concerns over coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks sank Monday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei briefly falling over 300 points as concerns remained about the coronavirus situation in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 330.64 points, or 1.18 percent, from Friday to 27,753.83. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.80 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,876.62. Decliners were led by nonferrous metal, machinery and construction issues.