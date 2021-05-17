Baseball: Ohtani 9th-inning homer propels Angels past Red Sox

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park. Ohtani went 1-for-5 and is now tied with three others for the MLB lead in home runs at 12. He is batting .262 and has driven in 29 runs in 37 games, all while also registering a 2.10 ERA over five starts as a pitcher. In the series finale, Ohtani launched a first-pitch 96.7 mile (155 kilometer)-per-hour fastball from Boston closer Matt Barnes (1-1) just inside the right-field foul pole after Mike Trout was able to get on base on a...