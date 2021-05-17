Kao to boost sanitary goods output in China's Anhui Province

Newsfrom Japan

Kao Corp. will increase production of sanitary goods in Hefei, the capital of Anhui Province in eastern China, as part of efforts to meet local demand for quality products. The Japanese consumer goods maker said last Thursday that construction of a new production facility was completed the same day on the site of Kao (Hefei) Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of its local unit Kao (China) Holding Co., following an investment of 6 billion yen (about $55 million), with operations set to start later this year. Kao (Hefei) was established in 2011 with capital of $91.88 million and produces Merries pap...