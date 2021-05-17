Soccer: Kubo secures Getafe's spot in La Liga with highlight goal

Newsfrom Japan

Takefusa Kubo scored a stunning late winner Sunday that gave Getafe a 2-1 victory over Levante and secured their place in the Spanish top flight for another season. The 19-year-old Japan winger found the net in the 84th minute at Getafe's Coliseum Alfonso Perez, dribbling deftly through the center of the pitch and unleashing a left-footed shot from the edge of the box into the top corner. Kubo had come off the bench in the 75th minute with the match deadlocked 1-1, following first-half goals from Getafe playmaker Carles Alena and Levante midfielder Gonzalo Melero. The goal was the first of a c...