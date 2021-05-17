Tokyo stocks retreat as concerns linger over coronavirus pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks retreated Monday on persistent worries about the coronavirus situation in Japan and other Asian countries and regions. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 259.64 points, or 0.92 percent, from Friday at 27,824.83. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.56 points, or 0.24 percent, lower at 1,878.86. Decliners were led by nonferrous metal, marine transportation and service issues.