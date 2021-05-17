Japan urges nationals to evacuate from Gaza as conflict intensifies

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Monday it has urged its nationals in the Gaza Strip and surrounding areas to evacuate immediately as clashes between the Hamas militant group and Israel intensify. The Foreign Ministry on Sunday raised its travel advisory to Gaza to the highest Level 4, which also warns Japanese people to avoid all travel to the areas regardless of purpose. The warning came as air raids by the Israeli military continue in response to rocket attacks by Hamas, which effectively controls Gaza. "A volatile situation will continue as (Israeli) ground troops could invade," the advisory s...