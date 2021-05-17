URGENT: Japan top court holds state liable asbestos damage to workers' health

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's top court ruled Monday that the state is responsible for health damage by suffered construction workers after being exposed to asbestos. In the first such judgment handed down by the Supreme Court, the ruling said government measures to protect workers from contracting lung cancer and other diseases linked to asbestos were illegal. The ruling came after affected workers and their surviving families filed damages lawsuits against the state and manufacturers over the production of construction materials containing asbestos since 2008.