Soccer: Japan men's Olympic hopefuls to take on Ghana U-24 in June

Newsfrom Japan

Japan men's under-24 side will take on Ghana U-24 on June 5 at Best Denki Stadium in Fukuoka Prefecture in a friendly, the Japan Football Association said Monday, as they step up their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic hopefuls, who have another match scheduled on June 12 against an opponent to be confirmed, will be looking to show their worth to get into the eventual 18-man squad for the games. Overage players are expected to join the side for the two friendlies. The women's team, meanwhile, will take on Ukraine on June 10 at Edion Stadium in Hiroshima. They also have another f...