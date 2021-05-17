Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble postponed over COVID-19 case rise

Newsfrom Japan

The Hong Kong-Singapore quarantine-free travel bubble that was due to open May 26 is being delayed for a second time amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Singapore in recent days, the two governments said Monday. "The two governments will continue to closely monitor the epidemic situation in both places, including the effectiveness of the enhanced anti-epidemic measures introduced by the Singapore government," a Hong Kong government spokesman said in a statement. Both governments will continue to exchange information and review developments before announcing the new launch date of th...